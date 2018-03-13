The Zionist Union faction will submit a bill to dissolve the Knesset tomorrow.
The proposal will formally be submitted by Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog and Member of Knesset Mickey Rosenthal.
|
21:31
Reported
News BriefsAdar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18
Zionist Union will submit a Knesset dissolution bill tomorrow
The Zionist Union faction will submit a bill to dissolve the Knesset tomorrow.
The proposal will formally be submitted by Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog and Member of Knesset Mickey Rosenthal.
Last Briefs