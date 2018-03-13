21:31
  Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18

Zionist Union will submit a Knesset dissolution bill tomorrow

The Zionist Union faction will submit a bill to dissolve the Knesset tomorrow.

The proposal will formally be submitted by Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog and Member of Knesset Mickey Rosenthal.

