21:31 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Zionist Union will submit a Knesset dissolution bill tomorrow The Zionist Union faction will submit a bill to dissolve the Knesset tomorrow. The proposal will formally be submitted by Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog and Member of Knesset Mickey Rosenthal.