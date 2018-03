A survey conducted for Channel 10 Television shows that if the elections were held today, the Likud would win 29 Knesset seats and Yesh Atid would win 24.

The Joint List of predominantly Arab parties received 13 seats in the poll, while the Zionist Union and Jewish home tied at 11, Meretz 9, Kulanu, Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism got 6 each, and Shas won 5 seats.