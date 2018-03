20:39 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Liberman: Netanyahu has decided to go to elections Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, who heads the Yisrael Beytenu Party, has told associates that Prime Minister and Likud Chairman Binyamin Netanyahu has decided to go to early elections, despite his talk of wanting to keep the current coalition in place until regularly-scheduled elections in 2019. ► ◄ Last Briefs