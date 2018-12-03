Poll: Likud wins 30 seats in next election

A poll conducted for News 2 shows that if the elections were held today, the Likud party would win 30 Knesset seats. Among coalition partners, Jewish Home would win 11, United Torah Judaism 7, Kulanu 6, and the Yisrael Beytenu and Shas parties would tie with four each for a total of 62 seats.

Among opposition parties, Yesh Atid would lead with 21 seats, followed by the Zionist Union with 13, the Joint List of predominantly Arab parties 12 and Meretz 7. Independent Orly Levy Abekasis, who has not yet declared her new party's name, would win 5 seats,while the lists headed by former ministers Eli Yishai and Moshe Ya'alon would not pass the threshold.

