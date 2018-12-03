Dead, 2 wounded in Texas explosions

A teenager was killed and at least two women were seriously wounded after a pair of explosions rocked homes in Austin on Monday, according to Fox News.

Austin Police said they received a call about the first explosion in a neighborhood on the northeast side of the city around 6:45 a.m., after the 17-year-old resident found a package on the front step, brought it inside, and opened it in the kitchen where it exploded. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters, "It is very similar to the incident that occurred in Austin on March 2."