20:06 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Geha Interchange reopened to southbound Highway 4 Access to southbound Highway 4 from the Geha Interchange reopened a few minutes ago. It had been closed to traffic following the demonstration of hundreds of supporters of the Peleg Yerushalmi Jerusalem Faction against the detention of a yeshiva student who did not report to the Israel Defense Forces.