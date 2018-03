19:59 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Haley: Syrian ceasefire has failed - US prepared to act against Damascus United States United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley told a Monday-morning Security Council briefing on implementation of Security Council Resolution 2401 for a ceasefire in Syria, "The ceasefire has failed." Saying the US has drafted "a new ceasefire resolution that provides no room for evasion," Haley concluded, “The United States remains prepared to act if we must. It is not the path we prefer, but it is a path we have demonstrated we will take, and we are prepared to take it again.” Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs