19:43 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 2 parties: Vote to disband Knesset if draft-exemption bill comes up Wednesday The Meretz and Yesh Atid factions have sent an urgent letter to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein demanding that a vote for a motion for the dissolution of the Knesset be added to the agenda on Wednesday if a bill on military exemptions for yeshiva students comes up for a vote.