Herzog to PM: We are not afraid of elections, we are afraid of you

Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog responded on Monday, to words by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that the opposition was afraid of early elections.

Netanyahu was speaking at a special Knesset session in response to corruption investigations against Netanyahu and associates. Herzog said, "We are not afraid of elections. We are not afraid of the voter's verdict. We are afraid of you. We are afraid of what you are doing to the state and society. We are afraid of what you are doing to democracy, to the rule of law, to the law-enforcement systems and to gatekeepers."