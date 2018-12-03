Increased cooperation from IDF in referring haredim to National Service

General Motti Almoz, head of Personnel for the Israel Defense Forces, met on Monday with Director-General Sar-Shalom Jerbi of the National Civil Service Authority to strengthen cooperation between the two bodies.

The two agreed on ways to continue cooperation in the referral of haredi-religious youth who are exempted from IDF service in seeking to serve in the civil service. In addition, the meeting raised the issue of dialogue between various sectors of Israeli society, as it is expressed in the IDF and the National Civil Service.