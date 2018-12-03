Knesset votes for PM's remarks

By a vote of 53-47, the Knesset plenum accepted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's words in a discussion called by the opposition demanding that Netanyahu respond regarding the corruption interrogations that have been linked to him.
