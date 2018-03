18:26 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 PM: Make supreme effort to preserve the government as it is Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told the Knesset on Monday "to make a supreme effort to preserve the government in its current composition." He was speaking in response to calls for his resignation during a special session regarding the corruption investigations against him and associates. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs