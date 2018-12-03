MK: Former Sderot mayor should apologize for remarks against Sephardim

Member of Knesset Meir Cohen claims that former mayor Eli Moyal of Sderot should apologize for saying "If the Sephardim had established the state, there would have been another Arab state."

Moyal was responding to the storm following the series "Salah, po zeh Eretz Israel" (Salah, this is the Land of Israel here) and attacked the criticism voiced at the founders of the state. He also justified the price paid by Jews who did not come from the West. Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Cohen, a native of Morocco, said he did not understand what caused Moyal to what he did, adding "Members of Knesset are giving legitimacy to his words."