Police trying to free traffic at haredi demonstration sites

The police are operating on Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak and the nearby Geha Interchange of Highway 4 in an attempt to open the roads to traffic after they were blocked by members of the haredi-religious Peleg Yerushalmi Jerusalem Faction over the detention of a yeshiva student who has not reported to the Israel Defense Forces.

The police emphasized that they "will act with zero tolerance for any attempt to disrupt public order, endanger passersby and drivers traveling along the traffic arteries."

