17:50 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Eichler: Liberman is collaborating with the worst of the extreme left Member of Knesset Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) has attacked Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman in the Knesset plenum. Rabbi Eichler said, "Liberman joined today in attempts to carry out a government coup aimed at toppling Netanyahu," Eichler said, "Lieberman should know that he is cooperating with the worst members of the extreme left. They won't forgive you for bringing down the rightwing government."