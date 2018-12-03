Macron: France will strike Syrian chemical arms sites if used to kill

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that his country is prepared to launch targeted strikes against any site in Syria used to deploy chemical attacks that result in the deaths of civilians, according to Reuters. Asked about the Syrian conflict at a news conference in India, Macron said, “The day we have, in particular in tandem with our American partners, irrefutable proof that the red line was crossed — namely the chemical weapons were used to lethal effect — we will do what the Americans themselves did moreover a few months ago; we would put ourselves in position to proceed with targeted strikes." He added, “We are cross-matching our own information with that of our allies but to put it very clearly we have an independent capacity to identify targets and launch strikes where needed.”

Macron said that Russia, a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, had not done enough to permit relief efforts into the rebel-held Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta.