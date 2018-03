As part of a government decision to promote housing solutions for the haredi population, 100 million shekels will be invested in water, drainage, roads, parks, employment and public buildings necessary for the construction of 3,500 housing units in Modi'in Illit, about halfway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The city, which is ranked in the lowest socioeconomic cluster, has unique conditions that require significant government investment for the purpose of establishing additional housing units.