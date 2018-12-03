16:03
Fire at the Porat Yosef Yeshiva in Jerusalem's Old City

Four firefighting teams are working to put out a fire that broke out on Monday afternoon at the Porat Yosef Yeshiva near the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem's Old City.

The fire resulted in a lot of smoke.

