Four firefighting teams are working to put out a fire that broke out on Monday afternoon at the Porat Yosef Yeshiva near the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem's Old City.
The fire resulted in a lot of smoke.
|
16:03
Reported
News BriefsAdar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18
Fire at the Porat Yosef Yeshiva in Jerusalem's Old City
Four firefighting teams are working to put out a fire that broke out on Monday afternoon at the Porat Yosef Yeshiva near the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem's Old City.
The fire resulted in a lot of smoke.
Last Briefs