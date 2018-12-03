It has been disclosed that the Jerusalem municipality official who was arrested this morning on suspicion of receiving a bribe is Deputy Mayor Meir Turgeman.
His detention was extended until Thursday.
Arrested senior Jerusalem official is Deputy Mayor Meir Turgeman
