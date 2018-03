14:40 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Liberman: Draft Law is 'fake law,' we will vote against Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman said at the start of the faction meeting that the draft law approved today by the ministerial committee on legislation is "a classic fake law." Liberman said members of the faction would vote against the law. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs