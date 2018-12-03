A suit was filed by the Modi'in Ezrahi security company against Roi Hazan, the driver who recorded Yair Netanyahu and sold the tape to the media.
Channel 10 reported that the lawsuit demands compensation in the amount of NIS 250,000.
|
14:20
Reported
News BriefsAdar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18
Suit against driver who recorded Yair Netanyahu
A suit was filed by the Modi'in Ezrahi security company against Roi Hazan, the driver who recorded Yair Netanyahu and sold the tape to the media.
Channel 10 reported that the lawsuit demands compensation in the amount of NIS 250,000.
Last Briefs