13:54 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Nefesh B'Nefesh Aliyah Fair - moving to Israel the easy way Read more Nefesh B’Nefesh hosts annual ‘Mega Aliyah Fair’ in NYC for nearly 1,500 prospective immigrants to Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs