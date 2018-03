13:44 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Yerushalmi Faction to shut down Bnei Brak roads Monday Read more Extremist anti-draft haredi group plans follow-up demonstration in Bnei Brak, after group shut down traffic in Jerusalem last week. ► ◄ Last Briefs