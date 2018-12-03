3 arrested violating closed military zone in Yitzhar

Two young men and a minor were arrested in the Kumi Uri neighborhood of Yizhar.

The detainees were arrested by Border Policemen near the houses of the neighborhood.

Apparently one of them held a David sling, and the other two were arrested on suspicion of violating a closed military zone order issued on the neighborhood. Attorney Moshe Polski of the Honenu organization is assisting the detainees.

A riot broke out near the neighborhood from the nearby village of Urif, during which Arabs lit fires and threw rocks and at IDF forces and Border Police. So far, there are no known Arab detainees from the riots.