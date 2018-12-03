12:02 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Passenger plane crashes at Nepal airport A passenger plane crashed at the international airport in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. Local authorities claim that the crash occurred at the time of landing following a technical failure in the plane. ► ◄ Last Briefs