News BriefsAdar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18
Haifa: Police preparing to break into house of attacker
Special police forces are preparing to break into a house in Haifa, where one suspected of assaulting two policemen and an elderly couple is located.
Snipers have been stationed on nearby roofs.
