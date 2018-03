09:35 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Yisrael Beytenu threatens to bolt coalition over Draft Law Read more 'If haredi-backed draft law passes, we'll leave the government,' warns Defense Minister's Yisrael Beytenu faction. ► ◄ Last Briefs