ADL to Putin: Don't blame Jews

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Sunday voiced deep concern following remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin suggesting Jews and other minorities in the Russian Federation could be behind the meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.

President Putin, asked in an interview with NBC News if the hacking was sponsored by the Russian government, stated: “Maybe they’re not even Russians. Maybe they’re Ukrainians, Tatars, Jews, just with Russian citizenship. Even that needs to be checked. Maybe they have dual citizenship. Or maybe a green card. Maybe it was the Americans who paid them for this work. How do you know? I don’t know.”