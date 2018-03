U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday it would be "very unwise" for the Syrian regime to use gas as a weapon against the people of Eastern Ghouta and elsewhere, AFP reports.

Mattis's warning came amid reports that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's forces have used chlorine gas in the rebel-held area near Damascus. He underscored his remarks by referencing President Donald Trump's strike on a Syrian airbase after an alleged chemical attack last year.