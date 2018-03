03:42 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18 Minister Landver: 'We were and remain committed to Netanyahu' Read more Immigration and Absorption Minister says Yisrael Beytenu will run alone in the next election, discusses draft law controversy. ► ◄ Last Briefs