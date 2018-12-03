Two men aged 25 were seriously injured on Sunday evening when a vehicle overturned on Route 8721, near the entrance to Abu Snan.
Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims and evacuated them to the hospital in Nahariya.
|
00:42
Reported
News BriefsAdar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18
Two people injured in accident near Abu Snan
Two men aged 25 were seriously injured on Sunday evening when a vehicle overturned on Route 8721, near the entrance to Abu Snan.
Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims and evacuated them to the hospital in Nahariya.
Last Briefs