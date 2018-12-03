00:42
  Adar 25, 5778 , 12/03/18

Two people injured in accident near Abu Snan

Two men aged 25 were seriously injured on Sunday evening when a vehicle overturned on Route 8721, near the entrance to Abu Snan.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims and evacuated them to the hospital in Nahariya.

