After demonstrating last weekend in Jerusalem and blocking traffic at the entrance to the city, members of the Yerushalmi Faction are expected to demonstrate in Bnei Brak on Monday.

The demonstration will be held in protest of a decision by the military court to extend the remand of a student of the Kol Torah Yeshiva in Jerusalem, who was arrested for evading the IDF draft.

The demonstration will begin at 4:00 p.m. The exact location of the demonstration has not yet been published.