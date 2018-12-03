IDF, police combine to catch 21 PA illegals in the Etzion region

On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Police conducted a large-scale operation to prevent the passage of Palestinian Authority residents over the 1949 Armistice Line in the western seam zone of the Etzion Regional Brigade. As part of the operation, ambushes were carried out using hidden and overt means that led to the seizure of 21 illegal aliens who tried to make their way to Israeli territory.

At one o'clock the signal was given, and the soldiers and officers began to catch the infiltrators. Some of the illegal aliens had permits to work in Israel and tried to cross the fence in order to avoid waiting in line. By virtue of their capture, their permits will be revoked.