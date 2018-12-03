Likud sources expect compromise with haredi parties

Sources in the Likud estimated that progress was made, Sunday evening, in talks between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and United Torah Judaism Party Chairman Yaakov Litzman on a haredi-religious bill on exemptions for yeshiva students from service in the Israel Defense Forces. More evidence of this can be seen from the announcement by Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni of UTJ, who said he intends to bring the State budget for 2019 to the committee for approval.

UTJ believes that the crisis could be solved quickly but believes that Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman is likely to make difficulties with the compromise that will be reached. It should be noted that this evening members of the Council of Torah Sages of UTJ's Agudath Israel faction are examining an alternative draft of the draft law in order to approve it and prevent an early election. If the outline is approved by the rabbis, it will be submitted for approval by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, with a commitment to legislate it within three months of the summer session.