PM's former attorney: It doesn't occur to me to be a state's witness

Attorney David Shimron, who was a lawyer for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, told his confidants that he does not envisage the possibility of becoming a state witness in a case involving irregularities in Israel's purchase of submarines from a company he represented, according to Channel 10 Television. Shimron said, "I have not committed any offense." He explained, "In retrospect, it was a mistake on my part to deal with the entire issue of the vessels and Tysenkrup, but there is a big difference between a mistake in hindsight and an offense."

Regarding irregularities at the Bezeq communications company, where his name came up more recently, Shimron said, "The bribery claim against Netanyahu is false. Every politician wants to be covered well and fairly." He said he has broken contact with a number of figures in police investigations, lest there be an appearance of obstruction of justice.