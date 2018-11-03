ADL to Putin: Don't blame Jews for US election meddling

The Anti-Defamation League voiced deep concern today at remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin suggesting Jews and other minorities in the Russian Federation could be behind the meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt issued a statement which said, "It is deeply disturbing to see the Russian president giving new life to classic anti-Semitic stereotypes that have plagued his country for hundreds of years, with a comment that sounds as if it was ripped from the pages of the "Protocols of the Elders of Zion"."

Greenblatt concluded, "We live in a moment when anti-Semitic violence is on the rise and words can have profound consequences, particularly when spoken by public figures or elected officials like President Putin. We hope he swiftly clarifies his words before they cause further damage to those communities he has singled out."