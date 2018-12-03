Yisrael Beytenu Minister: We were and will remain loyal to Netanyahu

Immigrant and Absorption Minister Sofa Landver said on Sunday that it is important that the outline of a haredi-religious exemption law for the military draft be based on the advice of security personnel. Speaking to reporters at a New York Aliya Fair organized by Nefesh B'Nefesh, she said that the elections were supposed to take place on time and that it was a pity that the coalition deteriorated into the current situation.

Minister Landver made it clear that Chairman Avigdor Liberman of her Yisrael Beytenu party and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had not closed a "deal" between them in order to leave the defense portfolio in the hands of Yisrael Beytenu. Asked whether there was a chance for her party to recommend Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid or the Zionist Union's Avi Gabbay as a candidate to form the next government, she replied, "We are not yet in an election campaign. We were and will remain loyal partners of the prime minister."