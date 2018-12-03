20:46 Reported News Briefs Adar 24, 5778 , 11/03/18 Adar 24, 5778 , 11/03/18 Report: US willing to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement Channel 10 Television reported on Sunday that the United States is willing to withdraw from the 2015 agreement between the international community and Iran on the Islamic Republic's nuclear development program. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs