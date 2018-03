Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet with Chairmen Moshe Kahlon of the Kulanu Party and Avigdor Liberman of the Yisrael Beytenu parties tonight, in an attempt to resolve the draft-exemption law crisis.

Netanyahu has met with Chairman Yaakov Litzman of the United Torah Judaism Party, after the Council of Hasidic Torah scholars rejected the outline of the draft law presented to it.

Read more