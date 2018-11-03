Negligent homicide charge from 2016 traffic accident

Central District prosecutors filed indictments to the Central District Traffic Court in Petach Tikva on Sunday against a 53-year-old man from Jerusalem, charging him with causing death by negligent driving, driving while light headed and carelessly, injuring a person and damaging property and driving drunk.

The charges stem from an accident, which took place in July 2016, in which Hanna Geula Dweik and Hadas Levi were killed after a tractor fell on them from a truck at the entrance to Hashmonaim.