Tomorrow, the Israel Police will hold a large-scale operational-readiness exercise in the Lachish area, covering Ashdod, Ashkelon Kiryat Malachi, Kiryat Gat and Sderot, as part of its annual training schedule.

As a result of the exercise, a large movement of police forces and vehicles will be felt on the interurban traffic arteries and within the cities. Drivers are being asked to be patient, to obey the instructions of the police and to act with great caution.