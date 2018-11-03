19:25 Reported News Briefs Adar 24, 5778 , 11/03/18 Adar 24, 5778 , 11/03/18 Netanyahu and Litzman meeting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Chairman Yaakov Litzman of the United Torah Judaism party are meeting at this hour to discuss haredi-religious legislation on exemptions for yeshiva students from the Israel Defense Forces. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs