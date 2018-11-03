Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Chairman Yaakov Litzman of the United Torah Judaism party are meeting at this hour to discuss haredi-religious legislation on exemptions for yeshiva students from the Israel Defense Forces.
19:25
Reported
News BriefsAdar 24, 5778 , 11/03/18
Netanyahu and Litzman meeting
