Reported News Briefs Adar 24, 5778 , 11/03/18 New armored personnel carriers and cannons okayed for IDF The cabinet has approved the Defense Ministry's plan to strengthen the Israel Defense Forces' Land Forces. One of the major components of the plan is the "Eitan" armored vehicle is being developed using lessons learned in 2014's Protective Edge counterterror campaign in Gaza, which will gradually replace the veteran M113 armored personnel carriers. The Eitan will be the most advanced and protected vehicle in the world. The Ministerial Committee on Procurement approved the development and equipping of advanced propellant cannons, which will replace the IDF's existing artillery system over the next decade.