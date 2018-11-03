Starting tomorrow: No phoning Meuhedet Health Fund

As of tomorrow, no telephone response will be provided at Meuhedet Health Fund clinics and branches until further notice as part of the labor dispute between employees of the fund and management.

Until now, the workers have only boycotted the phones for part of the day. Chairman Shelah Ventura of the workers' union said, "Of all times, during a year when a new wage agreement is supposed to be signed at the fund, it is outrageous to discover that management is investing hundreds of millions of shekels in acquiring new technologies instead of human capital and improving the working conditions of the employees."