State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan said on Sunday that the use of state witnesses has helped in many cases in the past.
He added, "We will never recruit a state witness and tell him to lie in order to incriminate another person."
News BriefsAdar 24, 5778 , 11/03/18
State Prosecutor: State witness agreements significant against corruption
