17:39 Reported News Briefs Adar 24, 5778 , 11/03/18 Minister Akunis: Litzman has brought Israel down to elections Minister Ofir Akunis has responded to reports that the Council of Torah Sages has rejected compromise on the draft law, saying, "This means that Deputy Minister [Yaakov] Litzman has brought the State of Israel down for an election campaign."