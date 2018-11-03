President Rivlin: I feel too much fear around me

President Reuven Rivlin commented, Sunday, on the tension surrounding investigations of the prime minister and the coalition crisis, saying, "Too many people are afraid of disagreements and criticism. We are strong enough to criticize our leadership without our strength being harmed."

Speaking at a gathering of the Israel Democracy Institute and the Makor Rishon newspaper's website to mark 70 years of democracy in Israel, Rivlin said, "Even democratic decisions are liable to undermine democratic values, and those in this room know very well how a population that experienced a democratic decision felt in the formal sense, which is experienced as fundamentally undemocratic. We have experienced this well around the uprooting from the Gaza Strip and northern Samaria," by Israel in 2005.