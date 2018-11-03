Avi Gabbay: We'll support the earliest election date possible

Chairman Avi Gabbay of the Zionist Union says his faction is interested in advancing the elections and will not help the coalition factions delay them.

Speaking at a conference of the Makor Rishon news site and the Israel Democracy Institute, Gabbay said, "I'm hearing and getting messages from the coalition factions, suggesting that we make the elections early by postponing them to September or another distant date. We are not your suckers, and you will not use us as part of a game of political calculations designed to torpedo making the elections earlier. I want to be clear - we will support advancing the elections to the earliest possible date."