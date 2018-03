16:06 Reported News Briefs Adar 24, 5778 , 11/03/18 Adar 24, 5778 , 11/03/18 Rabbis hold emergency meeting on alternative kashrut authority Read more Four senior Religious Zionist rabbis meet with Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau to discuss their concerns with Tzohar's new Kashrut supervision authority. ► ◄ Last Briefs