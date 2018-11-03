PA rewrites history of terrorist Dalal Mughrabi

Wafa, the official news agency of the Palestinian Authority, has marked the anniversary of the Coastal Road Massacre by claiming that all the Israeli victims were soldiers.

Dalal Mughrabi who was killed with eight other terrorists while leading the attack, had a number of places in the PA named for her. Their first victim when they landed on a beach near Tel Aviv was nature photographer Gail Rubin. They opened fire on a highway and hijacked two buses, including one carrying Egged employees and their families who were returning from a trip. The terrorists also opened fire from the buses 38 Israelis were killed, most of them civilians, including 13 children and 72 were wounded before Mughrabi blew up a bus during a shootout with Israeli forces.